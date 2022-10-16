Advertisement
Ghislaine Maxwell admits she feels bad for Prince Andrew

  • Ghislaine Maxwell discusses her friendship with Prince Andrew in a new interview.
  • Prince Andrew’s legal team claimed that the pair were not close friends.
  • Maxwell says she feels bad for the Duke of York and follows what is happening to him.
In a new interview, Ghislaine Maxwell discusses her friendship with Prince Andrew. Speaking about the Duke of York, she told The Sun on Sunday : “I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him.’’

When she was told that Andrew’s legal team claimed they were not close friends, she responded: “I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.

“He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him.”

It was reported earlier this year that Ms Giuffre had misplaced the original photograph.

This comes years after Prince Andrew told the BBC in 2019 that assault accuser Virginia Giuffre’s photo with him was “fake.”

“From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph…Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth made plans for Prince Andrew on deathbed
Queen Elizabeth made plans for Prince Andrew on deathbed

Prince Andrew will not be forced to leave Windsor Castle, according to...

