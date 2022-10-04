Harry and Meghan’s safety is in jeopardy as a gang targets Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon have to relocate.

They are reportedly considering moving to California’s exclusive Hope Ranch.

This is in response to tales of high-value property theft.

Advertisement

According to The Santa Barbara News-Press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon have to relocate since they are apparently looking for new homes in response to rumors that a burglary gang is targeting Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering moving to California’s exclusive Hope Ranch because they feel that their $14 million home “does not accommodate them anymore.”

This is in addition to tales of high-value property theft and rising crime in the area, which is also home to other A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, and Katy Perry.

Prince Harry and Meghan have expressed interest in relocating to Hope Ranch, which is dubbed a “elite suburb” with homes that may cost up to $22 million, according to Express UK.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office has told Montecito locals that they are planning to install number plate recognition cameras to cope with increased crime while Harry and Meghan prepare for their major move.

Also Read Prince Harry, who is “miserable,” “radiates the same anguish” as King Edward VIII Prince Harry has had a "miserable" appearance. Duke of Sussex expressed the...