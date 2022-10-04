Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Harry and Meghan’s safety is in jeopardy as a gang targets Montecito
Harry and Meghan’s safety is in jeopardy as a gang targets Montecito

Harry and Meghan’s safety is in jeopardy as a gang targets Montecito

Articles
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan’s safety is in jeopardy as a gang targets Montecito

Harry and Meghan’s safety is in jeopardy as a gang targets Montecito

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon have to relocate.
  • They are reportedly considering moving to California’s exclusive Hope Ranch.
  • This is in response to tales of high-value property theft.
Advertisement

According to The Santa Barbara News-Press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon have to relocate since they are apparently looking for new homes in response to rumors that a burglary gang is targeting Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering moving to California’s exclusive Hope Ranch because they feel that their $14 million home “does not accommodate them anymore.”

This is in addition to tales of high-value property theft and rising crime in the area, which is also home to other A-list celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, and Katy Perry.

Prince Harry and Meghan have expressed interest in relocating to Hope Ranch, which is dubbed a “elite suburb” with homes that may cost up to $22 million, according to Express UK.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office has told Montecito locals that they are planning to install number plate recognition cameras to cope with increased crime while Harry and Meghan prepare for their major move.

Also Read

Prince Harry, who is “miserable,” “radiates the same anguish” as King Edward VIII
Prince Harry, who is “miserable,” “radiates the same anguish” as King Edward VIII

Prince Harry has had a "miserable" appearance. Duke of Sussex expressed the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry reveals what he misses about late Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry reveals what he misses about late Queen Elizabeth
The biggest revelations from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'
The biggest revelations from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'
Meghan close friend Omid Scobie branded the couple ‘dramatic’
Meghan close friend Omid Scobie branded the couple ‘dramatic’
Prince Harry's 'repetitive' remarks are 'tiresome' says US media
Prince Harry's 'repetitive' remarks are 'tiresome' says US media
Prince Harry's rumoured ex chastises Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's rumoured ex chastises Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was 'worried' when he met Kate Middleton
Prince Harry was 'worried' when he met Kate Middleton
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story