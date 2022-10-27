Jonathan Pryce is “Bitterly Disappointed” in ‘The Crown’ Backlash

Advertisement
Edition: English
Since Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, this year, many people in the UK have been in a state of grief and thought. Queen Elizabeth was the longest-ruling monarch in the country’s history, having led the empire for seventy years and the second half of the 20th century. And since her death, the media’s portrayals of the royal family, and especially of Elizabeth, have come under more scrutiny. This has been especially clear in the recent fights over the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, a show that tells a fictional story about the life of Queen Elizabeth.
Many of the most recent critics of the show have been well-known actors, like Dame Judi Dench, who said the show was “cruelly unfair to the individuals and harmful to the institutions they represent.”
But it seems like some of The Crown’s stars are fighting back against these claims. In an exclusive report for Deadline, Jonathan Pryce, who plays Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, pushed back against his fellow actors who have spoken out against the show. The actor told Deadline that he was “bitterly disappointed” that his “fellow artists” had publicly criticized the Netflix show and asked for a disclaimer.
It does seem rather out of place that Dame Judi Dench should be so critical of a fictional portrayal of the royals considering the fact that she has played both Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love and Queen Victoria in Mrs. Brown. The famed actress stated recently that she believes the series should feature a statement reaffirming the series’ fictional nature before each episode.
Netflix’s Season 5 trailer warning appears in the series description but not in the trailer. Season 5’s problematic narrative threads, including Prince Charles, now King Charles, and Princess Diana’s divorce and death, may spark some issues. Princess Diana’s legacy has cast a long shadow over the monarchy, especially her treatment by the royals.

 

“The great majority of people realize it’s a drama,” Pryce said of requests for declarations confirming the show’s fiction. Four seasons.” Pryce said that recent attacks on The Crown “came about because of an elevated sensitivity because of the departure of the Queen.”

 

The Crown’s Season 5 Queen Elizabeth, Imelda Staunton, said, “we’re in it…” therefore it’s dignified. It’s truthful and courteous. Since Helen Mirren played the Queen, Peter Morgan has written about her. He loves this family and will reveal all sides of the personalities. He’ll present them and let the audience decide.”

 

However, The Crown viewers must wait until Season 5 to make their ultimate verdicts. On November 9, 2022, Netflix will release The Crown Season 5. Season trailers are below.

