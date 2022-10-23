Prince Harry is just a “employee” of Netflix.

Prince Harry is just a “employee” of Netflix and has “no say in how they run the business.” He has no “sway” with Netflix.

In an interview with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, talk show host and commentator Cristo made these claims.

Cristo began by saying, “So many people seem to be criticizing The Crown this time, except Harry.”

“Harry says it is pure fiction, and that the only thing he hopes, which he will not get, is that he wants it to stop before it gets to me.”

“He told James Corden that it was obviously fiction, and clearly he is able to put those concerns aside.”

Kinsey Schofield, a commentator and expert on the royal family, joined the conversation later and told Cristo, “I agree with you.” “This is how you can tell that Harry has little to no flex at Netflix because he did say he hoped The Crown would stop at him. He has said that for years. He said that to Angela Levin years ago.”

Before she was done, she also said, “It shows that he has little to no pull at Netflix and ultimately he is their employee because they pay him. He can’t tell them how to run their business.”

