Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton belittled by Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton belittled by Princess Charlotte

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton belittled by Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton belittled by Princess Charlotte

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton was belittled by Princess Charlotte.
  • Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended their great-state grandmother’s burial.
  • Princess yelled out in anguish in a social media video before quickly turning to look at her older brother.
Advertisement

Princess Charlotte reportedly humiliated her mother Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with her “poor behaviour.”

According to details, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended their great-state grandmother’s burial on September 19 and George reportedly pinched Charlotte.

Princess yelled out in anguish in a social media video before quickly turning to look at her older brother.

Infuriated by the siblings’ poor behaviour, Queen Consort Camille reportedly adopted a harder stance.

She gave Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, a cold look and instructed her to “take her [daughter]”.

The Princess of Wales was evidently humiliated by Princess Charlotte’s behaviour during the Queen’s funeral, according to a lip reading who was quoted as stating Camilla “scolded” Kate Middleton over it.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton nod
Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton nod

Meghan Markle's close pal gives Kate Middleton a nod. The Princess of...

Advertisement

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story