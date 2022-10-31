Kate Middleton belittled by Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton was belittled by Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte reportedly humiliated her mother Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with her “poor behaviour.”

According to details, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended their great-state grandmother’s burial on September 19 and George reportedly pinched Charlotte.

Princess yelled out in anguish in a social media video before quickly turning to look at her older brother.

Infuriated by the siblings’ poor behaviour, Queen Consort Camille reportedly adopted a harder stance.

She gave Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, a cold look and instructed her to “take her [daughter]”.

The Princess of Wales was evidently humiliated by Princess Charlotte’s behaviour during the Queen’s funeral, according to a lip reading who was quoted as stating Camilla “scolded” Kate Middleton over it.

