Edition: English
Edition: English

Kate Middleton discusses her ‘extraordinary’ life with Prince William

Articles
  • Kate Middleton says her marriage to Prince William is “extraordinary”.
  • The couple met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001.
  • They were married in 2011 and have been together for 11 years.
According to Princess Kate Middleton, her marriage to Prince William is “extraordinary.” This information was made public on her first engagement with Prince William in Wales.

Princess Kate Middleton exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that. So it’s extraordinary.”

On September 27, the couple made their first official trip to the country as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They were warmly welcomed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in 2011 and have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They first met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001.

