Kate Middleton expected to mend relations with Meghan Markle

During her visit to the United States later this year, Princess Kate Middleton is expected to mend fences with Meghan Markle.

According to Marie Claire, the Princess of Wales wants to repair her relationship with Prince Harry’s wife during her upcoming trip to Boston with Prince William in December.

According to Us magazine, Kate Middleton intends to reach out to Meghan to mend their relationship.

According to Us magazine, “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash.” the source added.

