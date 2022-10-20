Kate Middleton hopeful about Prince Harry, William reconciling

Kate Middleton is hopeful that her husband and brother, Prince Harry, will reconcile.

The feud began after Prince Harry moved away from the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

William and Harry have had a long-running feud since their father’s death.

According to Express UK, Kate Middleton is still hopeful that her husband, Prince William, will reconcile with his brother, Prince Harry, despite a long-running feud between the two royal brothers.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Princess of Wales is aware of William and Harry’s ‘anger,’ and hopes that they can put their differences aside; the feud erupted after Prince Harry moved away from the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

Neil stated on his YouTube channel, “Catherine, herself, is still believing that, one day, the brothers would reconcile.”

“She knows just how much anger and anguish that this particular break-up has caused both William and Harry… According to a very good source, Kate is very optimistic about a reconciliation,” he added.

Neil went on to say that Kate’s confidence stems from the fact that both Prince Harry and William were ‘best friends’ before turning out to be ‘worst enemies.’

He also commented on Kate’s relationship with Prince Harry, saying, “They got along incredibly well. “They got on incredibly well. You could see that from videos like when they did Heads Together. Kate was the sort of person that he could confide in.”

