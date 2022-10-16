Advertisement
Kate Middleton is ‘glowing’ after becoming Princess of Wales

  • Kate Middleton has impressed royal fans and critics with her calm and positive demeanor.
  • Body language expert Darren Stanton says she is now more confident in front of the public.
  • She no longer relies on Prince William for reassurance as much as she used to.
Kate Middleton has impressed both royal fans and critics with her remarkably calm and positive demeanor. The royal has also received widespread acclaim for her recent public appearances with her husband, Prince William, following their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to Darren Stanton, a body language expert, the new Princess has become “much more at ease” with the public as she has gained experience in her royal duties over the years.

Stanton recalled Kate looking to Prince William for cues before finding her ‘royal confidence,’ noting that she now appears’more confident.’

The body language expert explained how Kate and William have grown more confident together, particularly since their marriage in 2011.

“She used to bite her lip or cross her arms in front of her – gestures meant to take up as little space as possible,” Stanton explained.

He also stated that Kate’s early body language suggested she wanted to be as “invisible as possible,” but that is no longer the case.

“Not only does she exhibit confidence in her body language and fashion choices, but she also relies on William for reassurance less than she used to,” he explained.

“Kate’s recent body language and eye contact suggest that she is much more at ease when talking to members of the public than she was in previous years.

He also mentioned that she almost never takes William’s arm at events.

Kate and William have been juggling their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Next Story