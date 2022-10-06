Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Kate Middleton left fans in awe during first appearance as Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton left fans in awe during first appearance as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton left fans in awe during first appearance as Princess of Wales

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton left fans in awe during first appearance as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton says ‘Prince Louis is a big boy now’

Advertisement
  • The Princess of Wales visited the Special Care Baby Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital.
  • Held a newborn baby while donning a face mask and a lovely Karen Millen dress.
  • Also gained extensive knowledge of the all-encompassing assistance given to expectant mothers and new mothers.
Advertisement

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month, Kate Middleton resumed her royal duties and enthralled observers with her kind gesture and stunning outfit.

The Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Royal Surrey County Hospital, which offers specialized neonatal care for tiny and preterm babies, was visited on Wednesday by The Princess of Wales.

During her visit to the hospital, the princess was pictured holding a newborn baby while donning a face mask and a lovely Karen Millen dress.

Kate looked stunning in a Karen Millen dress, which she accessorized with pearl drop earrings, black shoes, and a straightforward black clutch purse.

The mother of three also gained extensive knowledge of the all-encompassing assistance given to expectant mothers and new mothers. A mother who had previously gotten assistance from the Surrey hospital was also met by Prince William’s sweetheart.

Also Read

Kate Middleton praised for ‘hands-on’ approach with children
Kate Middleton praised for ‘hands-on’ approach with children

Kate Middleton's 'hands-on' approach to raising her children was praised in a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Selena Gomez responds to body-shaming on GG'23 outfit
Selena Gomez responds to body-shaming on GG'23 outfit
Prince Harry opens up about his religious views
Prince Harry opens up about his religious views
Harry Melling being recognized for other roles other then Harry Potter
Harry Melling being recognized for other roles other then Harry Potter
Experts discuss ways to bring peace between Prince Harry and royals
Experts discuss ways to bring peace between Prince Harry and royals
Tori Spelling shares her daughter's health condition
Tori Spelling shares her daughter's health condition
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exude glam in their latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor exude glam in their latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story