Kate Middleton left fans in awe during first appearance as Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales visited the Special Care Baby Unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Held a newborn baby while donning a face mask and a lovely Karen Millen dress.

Also gained extensive knowledge of the all-encompassing assistance given to expectant mothers and new mothers.

Advertisement

After Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month, Kate Middleton resumed her royal duties and enthralled observers with her kind gesture and stunning outfit.

The Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Royal Surrey County Hospital, which offers specialized neonatal care for tiny and preterm babies, was visited on Wednesday by The Princess of Wales.

During her visit to the hospital, the princess was pictured holding a newborn baby while donning a face mask and a lovely Karen Millen dress.

Kate looked stunning in a Karen Millen dress, which she accessorized with pearl drop earrings, black shoes, and a straightforward black clutch purse.

The mother of three also gained extensive knowledge of the all-encompassing assistance given to expectant mothers and new mothers. A mother who had previously gotten assistance from the Surrey hospital was also met by Prince William’s sweetheart.

Also Read Kate Middleton praised for ‘hands-on’ approach with children Kate Middleton's 'hands-on' approach to raising her children was praised in a...