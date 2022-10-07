Kate Middleton, Prince William “up their game” to face Meghan

Kate Middleton and Prince William realised they needed to “up their game”.

Kate was heavily pregnant at the time.

Author Katie Nicholl says it was a “wake-up moment” for the couple.

Advertisement

Katie Nicholl, a royal specialist, claims that Kate Middleton and Prince William once realised they needed to “up their game” in response to Meghan Markle’s “honed skills.”

Kate, who was heavily pregnant, and William understood they needed to step up their game at that point, according to one aide, Ms. Nicholl writes in her book “The New Royals.”

The author added: “The Cambridges had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’ and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together.”

Nicholl continues, “But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome. She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case.”

The writer continued, “That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable, according to a source.”

Also Read Meghan Markle ‘resumed hostilities’ with Royal Family on Queen’s death Meghan Markle's battles with Prince Harry have allegedly resumed 'immediately'. This accusation...