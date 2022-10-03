Advertisement
Edition: English
Kate Middleton, Prince William's kids reaction on old photos revealed

Articles
Kate Middleton is concerned for Prince George

  • Kate Middleton ,Prince William’s children are frequently taken aback by how “young” they look in old photos.
  • The Princess of Wales visited Wales on her first official engagement with Prince William.
  • The couple received warm welcome on their first visit.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, children of Kate Middleton and Prince William, are frequently taken aback by how “young” their parents appear in old photographs.

During the Princess of Wales’ first engagement in Wales with Prince William, she discussed the kids’ reactions to the old images.

Princess Kate Middleton exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that. So it’s extraordinary and the children look back at our old photos and say ‘Mummy, you look so young!”

On September 27, the couple made their first official trip to the country as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They were warmly welcomed.

