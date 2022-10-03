Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids reaction on old photos revealed

Kate Middleton heartwarming reaction to becoming Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton recently became the Princess of Wales after King Charles III...
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, children of Kate Middleton and Prince William, are frequently taken aback by how “young” their parents appear in old photographs.
During the Princess of Wales’ first engagement in Wales with Prince William, she discussed the kids’ reactions to the old images.
Princess Kate Middleton exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement? We always laugh about it because although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that. So it’s extraordinary and the children look back at our old photos and say ‘Mummy, you look so young!”
On September 27, the couple made their first official trip to the country as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They were warmly welcomed.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.