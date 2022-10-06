Kate Middleton says ‘Prince Louis is a big boy now’

Kate Middleton visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton was overcome with emotions after meeting a baby during her visit.

The mother-of-three compared him to her youngest son Louis, who she says is now a “proper boy”.

