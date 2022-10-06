Advertisement
date 2022-10-06
Edition: English

Kate Middleton says ‘Prince Louis is a big boy now’

Articles
  • Kate Middleton visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday.
  • Kate Middleton was overcome with emotions after meeting a baby during her visit.
  • The mother-of-three compared him to her youngest son Louis, who she says is now a “proper boy”.
After meeting a baby during her Wednesday visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Kate Middleton was moved with emotion.

The Princess of Wales held the infant Giles Talbot-Erasu and reminisced about how cute Prince Louis was as a kid, remarking that he is now “a big boy.”

“I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he’s a big boy now,” the 40-year-old princess added. It seems like yesterday,” reported the witness Hello!

She added, “George was so cuddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that,” while speaking of her eldest son.

The mother-of-three, meantime, had same feelings when she went to the Little Villiage infant bank’s headquarters in July.

In reference to her youngest son Louis, whose comical outburst at Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilees garnered media attention, Kate commented, “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now.”

