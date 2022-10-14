Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton set to make amends with Meghan, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton set to make amends with Meghan, Prince Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton set to make amends with Meghan, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton set to make amends with Meghan, Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton wants to get in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
  • The Princess of Wales will extend a “olive branch” to the Sussexes.
  • A source said Kate hopes to reunite the brothers and heal the rift.
Advertisement

According to reports, Kate Middleton wants to get in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales will extend a “olive branch” to the Sussexes as she and her husband Prince William are scheduled to travel to Boston.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source told US Weekly.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the insider continued

The last time the couples were seen together, they were reading tributes to the Queen in front of Windsor Castle.

Also Read

Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston
Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Boston

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Boston in December for Earthshot...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story