Kate Middleton set to make amends with Meghan, Prince Harry

According to reports, Kate Middleton wants to get in touch with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales will extend a “olive branch” to the Sussexes as she and her husband Prince William are scheduled to travel to Boston.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source told US Weekly.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the insider continued

The last time the couples were seen together, they were reading tributes to the Queen in front of Windsor Castle.

