Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton surprises midwife who helped her in childbirth

Kate Middleton surprises midwife who helped her in childbirth

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton surprises midwife who helped her in childbirth

Kate Middleton surprised her midwife during child birth

Advertisement
  • The midwife was taken aback when the Princess of Wales spotted her during an activity.
  • Kate Middleton stopped to talk with the midwife after recognizing her.
  • The midwife worked with the Duchess of Cambridge at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.
Advertisement

The midwife who assisted Kate Middleton in giving birth to her two children was taken aback when the Princess of Wales spotted her during an activity.

During an event, the midwife who assisted in the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood alongside other women to greet the Princess.

Kate, who was walking past the women, stopped to talk with the midwife after recognizing her.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Royal Instablog (@royalinstablog)

Advertisement

Also Read

Friend of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receives message from ‘The Illuminati’
Friend of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receives message from ‘The Illuminati’

Meghan and Harry's biographer Omid Scobie shared a screenshot of an email...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story