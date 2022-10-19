Kate Middleton surprises midwife who helped her in childbirth

The midwife was taken aback when the Princess of Wales spotted her during an activity.

Kate Middleton stopped to talk with the midwife after recognizing her.

The midwife worked with the Duchess of Cambridge at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

The midwife who assisted Kate Middleton in giving birth to her two children was taken aback when the Princess of Wales spotted her during an activity.

During an event, the midwife who assisted in the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte stood alongside other women to greet the Princess.

Kate, who was walking past the women, stopped to talk with the midwife after recognizing her.

