Edition: English
Kate Middleton was nice even after insults from Irish crowd

When a woman told the Princess that “Ireland belongs to the Irish,” Kate Middleton, who is spending the day in Northern Ireland with her husband Prince William, displayed her maturity and maintained her composure.

While on a royal visit to Belfast, the Princess of Wales was questioned by an Irish woman who said she was not in her own nation.

Express UK claims that the conversation took place as Kate and William were on a stroll around north Belfast. The mother of three moved through the crowd, chatting with well-wishers and receiving a bouquet of flowers, until she came across a republican.

“Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” the woman replied as they shook hands.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish,” the woman further declared while it looked she was recording the conversation on her phone.

Kate Middleton, however, appeared to pay little attention to the comments and displayed her maturity and composure instead. To dodge the media, she grinned and carried on talking to royal admirers.

Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William
Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

The Princess of Wales held a newborn baby during a visit to...

