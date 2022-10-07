Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

The Princess of Wales held a newborn baby during a visit to a Surrey hospital.

She is rumoured to be expecting her husband Prince William’s fourth child.

Kate Middleton already has three children: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

Advertisement

The new Princess of Wales is rumoured to be expecting her husband Prince William’s fourth child as a result of Kate Middleton’s kind act with a newborn infant.

The Princess of Wales, who enjoys spending time with kids, held a newborn infant on Wednesday while touring a Surrey maternity hospital to learn about the services offered to expectant mothers and new mothers.

The mother-of-three stunned a new mother with her kind act during her visit and held a newborn baby named Bianca.

She earlier admitted that she “sometimes considers having a fourth child,” thus her lovely action got people talking about her desire to expand her family.

Kate acknowledged to researchers from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during a visit to the University of Copenhagen earlier this year that “it makes me very broody.”

She added: “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds.” Kate continued. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.”

Advertisement

It’s rumoured that Prince William and Kate Middleton want a second child. They already have three children: Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9.

Also Read Royal admirers laud Kate Middleton’s newborn cuddle: ‘Precious moment’ The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit....