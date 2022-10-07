Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

Advertisement
  • The Princess of Wales held a newborn baby during a visit to a Surrey hospital.
  • She is rumoured to be expecting her husband Prince William’s fourth child.
  • Kate Middleton already has three children: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
Advertisement

The new Princess of Wales is rumoured to be expecting her husband Prince William’s fourth child as a result of Kate Middleton’s kind act with a newborn infant.

The Princess of Wales, who enjoys spending time with kids, held a newborn infant on Wednesday while touring a Surrey maternity hospital to learn about the services offered to expectant mothers and new mothers.

The mother-of-three stunned a new mother with her kind act during her visit and held a newborn baby named Bianca.

She earlier admitted that she “sometimes considers having a fourth child,” thus her lovely action got people talking about her desire to expand her family.

Kate acknowledged to researchers from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during a visit to the University of Copenhagen earlier this year that “it makes me very broody.”

She added: “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds.” Kate continued. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.”

Advertisement

It’s rumoured that Prince William and Kate Middleton want a second child. They already have three children: Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9.

Also Read

Royal admirers laud Kate Middleton’s newborn cuddle: ‘Precious moment’
Royal admirers laud Kate Middleton’s newborn cuddle: ‘Precious moment’

The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Alizeh Shah recently shared sun kissed pictures on social media
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
Prince Harry's memoir a 'blessing in disguise' ?
SHC mandates to remove Mehwish Hayat's defamatory posts
SHC mandates to remove Mehwish Hayat's defamatory posts
Prince Harry 'blames others for everything that goes wrong'
Prince Harry 'blames others for everything that goes wrong'
Richard Tice says 'Harry's allegations against family caused massive hurt'
Richard Tice says 'Harry's allegations against family caused massive hurt'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story