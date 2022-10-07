Kate Middleton wishes for another child with Prince William

Royal admirers laud Kate Middleton’s newborn cuddle: ‘Precious moment’
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit....
The new Princess of Wales is rumoured to be expecting her husband Prince William’s fourth child as a result of Kate Middleton’s kind act with a newborn infant.
The Princess of Wales, who enjoys spending time with kids, held a newborn infant on Wednesday while touring a Surrey maternity hospital to learn about the services offered to expectant mothers and new mothers.
The mother-of-three stunned a new mother with her kind act during her visit and held a newborn baby named Bianca.
She earlier admitted that she “sometimes considers having a fourth child,” thus her lovely action got people talking about her desire to expand her family.
Kate acknowledged to researchers from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during a visit to the University of Copenhagen earlier this year that “it makes me very broody.”
She added: “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds.” Kate continued. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.”
It’s rumoured that Prince William and Kate Middleton want a second child. They already have three children: Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9.
