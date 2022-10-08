Advertisement
Kate pays touching tribute to Meghan Markle on royal visit

Kate Middleton ‘was different’ with royal staff

  • Kate Middleton made a stealth gesture to sister-in-law Meghan Markle.
  • Princess of Wales visited the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital.
  • Kate wore Emily Mortimer earrings, described as “Pear cut drops of polished gold surrounded by pavé diamonds”.
During a recent visit to the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Kate Middleton stunned onlookers by giving a stealthy gesture to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales was informed about the hospital’s comprehensive support for expectant mothers and new moms during her visit to the maternity unit.

During the princess’ royal visit, her outward appearance, which included a marigold-yellow outfit, grabbed everyone’s attention. Her choice of jewellery also made headlines.

Meghan frequently wears Emily Mortimer jewellery for a sophisticated style, while Kate was seen wearing a set of her earrings.

Emily has captured the former star of Suits sporting the stunning accessories on numerous occasions.

The designer’s description of the earrings, Hera White Gold and Diamond Pear Detachable Drops, is “Pear cut drops of polished gold surrounded by the sparkliest of pavé diamonds.”

The Princess of Wales also chose a side part to arrange her lustrous chocolate hair.

