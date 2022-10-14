Advertisement
King Charles accused of violating royal rules

King Charles accused of violating royal rules

Articles
King Charles accused of violating royal rules

King Charles accused of violating royal rules

  • After meeting Liz Truss, King Charles is heard muttering “dear oh dear” under his breath.
  • Political commentator Patrick O’Flynn said it was a ‘bad mistake’ from the monarch.
  • Elizabeth II didn’t breach protocol like that in 70 years.
After meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss and allegedly exclaiming “dear oh dear,” King Charles has come under fire.

Truss was welcomed into one of the king’s apartments at Buckingham Palace as the monarch appeared to murmur “dear oh dear” under his breath.

Political commentator Patrick O’Flynn wrote on Twitter: “Bad mistake from King Charles to appear to be mocking his first PM on camera, no matter how inept he may think her. Elizabeth II didn’t breach protocol like that in 70 years.

“Your Majesty, it is good to see you again,” Truss said to start the meeting.

Charles replied “Back again?”, then the PM responded: “It’s a great pleasure.”

The King is apparently heard muttering “dear oh dear” before continuing the conversation, maybe in an effort to break the awkward quiet.

