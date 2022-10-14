Advertisement
King Charles allegedly planning bribe Prince Harry's publishers

King Charles allegedly planning bribe Prince Harry's publishers

  • Prince Harry’s publishing business has given him a $60 million advance on the memoir.
  • If the book continues, “I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return,” Tina Brown said.
  • She made the admissions to the Henley Literature Festival this week.
According to rumors, King Charles wants to “pay off” Prince Harry’s book publishers and prevent his memoir from ever being published.

This assertion was made by novelist and royal biographer Tina Brown.

She made the admissions to the Henley Literature Festival, and according to a report by The Telegraph, she claimed, “The window [for the book to be published] is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book.”

In addition, given that Prince Harry’s publishing business has given him a $60 million advance on the memoir, “If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return,”

“So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day,” she continued.

