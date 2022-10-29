Advertisement
King Charles and Camilla put their own twist to a royal tradition

King Charles III’s plans for Queen Consort Camilla disclosed

  • Most married royal family members often have separate bedrooms, as is the custom.
  • Although not every member of the Royal Family chooses to abide by this guideline.
  • A close acquaintance of the royal couple claims that Clarence House’s three bedrooms—rather than its two.
Putting their own take on a royal tradition, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have three bedrooms at their London home, Clarence House. Most married royal family members often have separate bedrooms, as is the custom. Although not every member of the Royal Family chooses to abide by this guideline, the late Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, were among those who did.

A close acquaintance of the royal couple claims that Clarence House’s three bedrooms—rather than its two—are the “secret” to their “long-lasting marriage.” The new monarch owns a number of homes, but his London residence, Clarence House, is a magnificent house.

While he waits for the renovations to be finished, Charles may decide to move to Buckingham Palace, although he is more likely to stay in Clarence House. That’s because the layout enables the pair to share a bedroom as well as a dedicated space. One source said: “[His Royal Highness] has a room with a double bed, decorated to his own taste, then Camilla has her own room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it.”

