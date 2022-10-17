King Charles’ anger worsens as coronation date arrives

Source: King Charles III is acting like a diva and throwing tantrums.

The 73-year-old monarch's temper can go from "zero to 60 in a flash," the source said.

Newer employees are still struggling to read the signs, the insider said.

Before his coronation next year, King Charles III is reportedly acting like a diva and throwing tantrums. Charles, who took the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died earlier this month, is known to be a tyrant.

The 73-year-old was seen becoming enraged over a leaking pen during a signing ceremony just two days into his reign.

According to a former household member, Charles’ temper ranges from “zero to 60 in a flash.”

An insider has now revealed to Woman’s Day that the new monarch has been acting like a bear with a sore head as his schedule has become increasingly hectic.

“Losing his mother, becoming king, planning a coronation and dealing with family tensions has been hard for him,” the source explained.

According to the insider, Charles’ long-term employees are aware of when a tantrum is on the way, but newer employees are still struggling to read the signs.

“It’s stressful, and everyone’s just trying to muddle along,” the source said.