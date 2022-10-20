King Charles asked to ‘do more’ to protect Commonwealth

King Charles III has been warned that he needs to put in more effort.

Daniela Elser was unimpressed with the new monarch’s “cocking things up” in his new role.

Daniela stated that Charles and Camilla’s decision not to visit Australia was “befuddling”.

King Charles III has been warned that he must work harder to protect the Commonwealth as he begins a new job following the Queen’s tragic death on September 8.

Daniela Elser, an Australian royal expert, was unimpressed with the new monarch’s “cocking things up” in his new role in the Royal Family.

Daniela stated in her piece for news.au.com that Charles and Camilla’s decision not to visit “”befuddling” one of the monarchy’s last tent pole Commonwealth realms.

“Oh Charles … You’ve only been in the top job for 41 days and already you are cocking things up with this particular corner of the Commonwealth,” she said.

The expert continued: “And yet now we learn that, as things currently stand, we Australians won’t get a look in from our new King for roughly 18 months from the time he acceded the throne.

“Does this mean Australia is not a priority?” she asked.

“If the King does not want his reign to go down in the history books as the period in time in which the largest Commonwealth realms such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Jamaica consciously uncoupled themselves from the monarchy then he is going to have to do better,” she added.

