King Charles blasted for still not ‘cutting all ties’ with Meghan, Harry

At this time, King Charles is being criticized for the fact that he has not severed all of his relationships with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Angela Levin, a commentator on royal affairs, made this assertion during a chat she had with Dan Wootton of GB News.

When Mr. Wootton raised the question,“Should King Charles III prioritize the country over Harry and Meghan?” everything began to unfold in a chaotic manner.

While novelist Anna May Mangan asserts that had she been in her position, “would have cut all ties five minutes after the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

On the other hand, Ms. Levin is of the opinion that “No one has the right to tell a father how he feels about his son, or for that matter, his daughter.”

“It’s really up to them, but I think there is a big difference between someone who is like a King or anybody in those sort of areas that you have to split your personal life from your professional life.”

“He wants to be a good father and he wants to be a good King,” she believes.

“I don’t think that those two go very well at the moment because Harry is very obstinate, neither he nor Meghan would compromise and I think it’s going to be very very difficult.”

This assertion was made not long after a source was quoted in The Telegraph discussing the “tremendous flickers of hope” that the individual has started to perceive as a result of his chats with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

