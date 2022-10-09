King Charles, Camilla ‘bursts into tears’ over receiving backlash

Angela Levin says Camilla and Charles “burst into tears” on their wedding day due to anxiety.

Prince Charles and Camilla were initially viewed as a “hideous woman” by the British public.

“I can’t believe what she’s been through.”

Advertisement

In her latest book about Camilla, royal author Angela Levin claims that the couple’s public backlash on their wedding day led to them “bursting into tears.”

The author spoke on television on how Camilla, the current Queen Consort, was at first viewed as a “hideous woman” by the British public.

This public outcry, according to Levin, a fervent opponent of Meghan and Harry, had a profoundly personal impact on Camilla and Charles that culminated on the day of their wedding.

According to Levin, who cited a close royal aide of the newly crowned King and Queen Consort, the couple “burst into tears” on their wedding day due to anxiety over how people would perceive their relationship.

“I can’t believe what she’s been through; I don’t think many women could have gone through what she went through,” the royal novelist added.

“From a very happy home, loads of friends, no necessary aims because she had lots of money and then to be vilified, called the most hideous woman.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side” Camilla is "just the right person" for King Charles III, a royal...