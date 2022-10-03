Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles, Camilla’s Clarence House social account inactive
  • The final tweet from the Clearance House Twitter account mentions Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.
  • Follow “The Royal Family” for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.
  • Clearance House accounts are no longer being updated.
The social media pages that King Charles and Camilla controlled under the guise of Clearance House are no longer being updated.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth was the subject of the final tweet from the Clearance House Twitter account.

The Clearance House account sent a message to its more than one million followers after Charles was crowned king.

“This account is no longer being updated. Please follow “The Royal Family” for updates on His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort,” read the bio of Clearance House.

