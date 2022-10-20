King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary and book could land them in hot water.

The Sussexes’ royal titles could be revoked if they tarnish the Royal Family.

King Charles III is waiting for the right time to act on his threats against the couple.

Advertisement

King Charles III, who has been very humble to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thus far, will not hesitate to punish the Sussexes if they commit another blunder that harms the royal family’s reputation.

The new monarch appears to be waiting for the right moment to demonstrate his power to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The California-based couple’s royal titles could be revoked if their Netflix documentary series and the Duke’s memoir make false claims.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, “King Charles won’t hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet.”

Nicholl also warned the couple that if Prince Harry and Meghan continue to “tarnish” the Royal Family, “the King’s ruthless side” will emerge.

Piers Morgan, another outspoken TV host, says it’s “game over” for the couple if the Duke’s book “trashes” the Royal Family.

Advertisement

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also aware that any new misadventure could land them in hot water, which is why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book in order to make some edits.

Also Read Must Watch: King Charles adorable dance video goes viral The video has gone viral ahead of his coronation next year. Charles...