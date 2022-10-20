Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second
King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary and book could land them in hot water.
  • The Sussexes’ royal titles could be revoked if they tarnish the Royal Family.
  • King Charles III is waiting for the right time to act on his threats against the couple.
Advertisement

King Charles III, who has been very humble to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thus far, will not hesitate to punish the Sussexes if they commit another blunder that harms the royal family’s reputation.

The new monarch appears to be waiting for the right moment to demonstrate his power to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The California-based couple’s royal titles could be revoked if their Netflix documentary series and the Duke’s memoir make false claims.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl,  “King Charles won’t hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet.”

Nicholl also warned the couple that if Prince Harry and Meghan continue to “tarnish” the Royal Family, “the King’s ruthless side” will emerge.

Piers Morgan, another outspoken TV host, says it’s “game over” for the couple if the Duke’s book “trashes” the Royal Family.

Advertisement

It appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also aware that any new misadventure could land them in hot water, which is why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book in order to make some edits.

Also Read

Must Watch: King Charles adorable dance video goes viral
Must Watch: King Charles adorable dance video goes viral

The video has gone viral ahead of his coronation next year. Charles...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cheat Code's new album,
Cheat Code's new album, "One Night in Nashville," marks their entry into the country music genre  
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Ramona Singer claims she's
Ramona Singer claims she's "happier" since exiting 'RHONY'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story