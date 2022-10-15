The coronation of Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023.

The Coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future,” Buckingham Palace says.

By coincidence, the coronation takes place on the birthday of Prince Louis.

According to royal novelist Katie Nicholl, King Charles Charles is worried about the substance of Prince Harry’s impending book.

If the Sussexes persist with their “unfair attacks,” she warned, the King will be “ruthless.”

The Coronation "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being entrenched in longstanding traditions and pageantry," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. By coincidence, the event takes place on the birthday of Prince Louis, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

