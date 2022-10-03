Advertisement
King Charles considering to take Prince Harry to court

Prince Harry proves to be biggest threat to King Charles’ monarchy

  • Prince Harry reportedly started a last-minute campaign to tone down his explosive memoir.
  • The final version has been submitted, however Prince Harry has postponed publication until 2023.
  • There are rumors that the book may contain negative information about King Charles and Camilla.
After Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, reportedly started a last-minute campaign to tone down his explosive memoir.

The final version has been submitted, however Prince Harry has postponed publication until 2023.

The British royals are claimed to be concerned about Prince Harry’s candid book since there are rumours that it may contain negative information about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to the International Business Times.

The source stated that the royal family’s attorneys are prepared to read the book whenever it is published.

According to the article, a royal source claimed it is extremely improbable that King Charles will sue the publisher and his younger son over the memoir.

According to the article, which cited an insider,  “King Charles will build on the points he has expressed to the nation: now that the period of mourning is over, he will support diversity, promote community spirit and protect the space for those with faith and those without.

“He is mindful that, as King, his interests and passions will continue but that… some of his previous commitments will now continue in the trusted hands of others.”

Prince Harry rejects Prince William’s offer to mend ties
Prince Harry rejects Prince William’s offer to mend ties

Prince William contacted his estranged brother Prince Harry. Harry and Meghan's remarks...

