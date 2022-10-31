King Charles defies the Queen’s wishes, Buckingham Palace

King Charles defies the Queen’s wishes.

Prince Philip held the position for 64 years before Prince Harry took over.

He lost it when he returned to being a working royal.

Advertisement

King Charles has been named Captain General of the Royal Marines, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip held the position for 64 years before Prince Harry took over, although he lost it when he returned to being a working royal.

According to royal journalist Richard Eden’s response to the assertion, “Princess Anne’s selection as Prince Harry’s successor by the late Queen was widely anticipated. The Royal Marines’ first female commander would have been Anne.”

Earlier, Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles is now the Royal Marines’ Captain General.

Prince Philip held the position for 64 years, followed by Prince Harry, who lost it when he gave up his working royal duties.

Advertisement

Also Read King Charles takes charge of Royal Marines Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles is now the Royal Marines' Captain...