King Charles “genuinely scared” after seeing Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir Spare has been announced, leaving his father King Charles “genuinely frightened.”

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, the king is afraid that Harry’s tell-all book would obscure the significance of significant royal events. Palmer also stated that Charles is “genuinely concerned” about the effect Spare might have on his efforts to succeed his father as the new King.

“I think they’re truly scared about it,” Palmer remarked.

“This utterly dilutes your message and everything you stand for whether you’re planning a major announcement, an overseas tour, or anything, and it gets in the way,” he continued. if you’re careless. I believe there is a real concern.

Penguin Random House posted on Twitter, “We are pleased to reveal the very intimate and emotionally resonant story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”

