King Charles gives verdict on Archie, Lilibet's royal titles

King Charles gives verdict on Archie, Lilibet’s royal titles

  • Archie and Lilibet are the grandchildren of King Charles III.
  • They have been given royal titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • The public will find out “imminently” if they will be HRH or Princess Royal.
King Charles will extend another olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry by bestowing titles on his and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Harry and Meghan’s children have been given the titles His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex. The shift is the result of conventions established over a century ago. The grandchildren of the monarch automatically receive royal titles under rules established by George V in 1917.

Archie and Lilibet have the right to be prince and princess because they are the grandchildren of King Charles III.

However, even months after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor on the Royal Family’s official website.

The Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah previously claimed that the uncertainty is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.

Katie Nicholl, a royal author, claims the public will find out “imminently” if the children have received HRH titles.

It has now been revealed that Charles has decided on the royal titles for their grandchildren. And the new King wants to give Harry and Meghan another chance by extending an olive branch. It implies that Archie and Lilibet will be given the titles soon.

“I think Charles has been devastated by how things have spiralled… He made the concession to allow Harry to wear his uniform when he was standing vigil by the queen’s coffin and of course, there’s the matter of titles, whether [his grandchildren] Archie and Lilibet will get [them],” Ms Nicholl claimed during talks with Fox News.

She added: “Will that be the final olive branch that is offered? I think we’ll hear about that imminently.”

Also Read

King Charles will not own any palace until five years
King Charles will not own any palace until five years

Clarence House will remain his London residence, and he will spend two...

