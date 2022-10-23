King Charles had an intimate dinner just before Queen’s death

King Charles had dinner with Alan Titchmarsh the night before his mother died.

King Charles was having an intimate dinner with his long time friend hours before his mother Queen Elizabeth died.

The presenter met with the Charles last month for a “natter” and enjoyed a “glass of fizz and dinner” just days before he became King.

According to the UK’s Daily Express, the two have a long-lasting friendship that Mr Titchmarsh said will likely change as he adapts to his new role.

Speaking to The Times, Titchmarsh said they met for “a glass of fizz and dinner”.

He said King Charles is a “good man” who would work “unbelievably hard for the good of our country”.

They forged a 40-year bond that saw them share dinner before the King’s life dramatically changed.

It is not known whether Charles was aware that his mother was about to die.

