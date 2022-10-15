Advertisement
King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Harry, Meghan exit

Articles
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family has devastated King Charles, a specialist claims.
  • The new King is attempting to send the Sussexes a peace offering while yearning for reconciliation with his estranged son.
  • He has faith that the two will be able to reconcile.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family has devastated King Charles, a specialist claims.

According to royal analyst Katie Nicholl, the new King is attempting to send the Sussexes a peace offering while also yearning for reconciliation with his estranged son.

He has faith that the two will be able to reconcile. I believe we seen it in the very visible olive branches extended to Harry and Meghan, claimed Katie, royal editor of Vanity Fair.

“Charles absolutely has been devastated by what has happened.

“If you think back just a couple of years around the time of the wedding, the relationship between Harry and his father was, I think, probably better than it ever had been.”

In 2020, Harry and Meghan broke away from the regal line. In order to relocate to the US, the couple resigned from their position as senior royals.

