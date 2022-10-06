King Charles III coronation ceremony date released

King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news
In June 2023, King Charles III will be installed as the country’s ruler. According to Bloomberg, the 74-year-coronation old’s will take place at Westminster Abbey in the UK on June 3.
The date has been verified by Palace sources, although no official announcement has been made as of yet. Along with her husband, Camilla will be proclaimed as Queen Consort.
The crowning ceremony, however, will be far more modest and understated than his mother’s.
Despite the fact that Charles took the throne at Balmoral two days after Queen Elizabeth II.
