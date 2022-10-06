Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles III coronation ceremony date released

King Charles III coronation ceremony date released

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III coronation ceremony date released

King Charles III will alter the official signature following the passing of Queen Elizabeth

Advertisement
  • The coronation of Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on June 3, 2023.
  • Camilla will be proclaimed as Queen Consort.
  • The crowning ceremony will be far more modest and understated than that of her husband’s.
Advertisement

In June 2023, King Charles III will be installed as the country’s ruler. According to Bloomberg, the 74-year-coronation old’s will take place at Westminster Abbey in the UK on June 3.

The date has been verified by Palace sources, although no official announcement has been made as of yet. Along with her husband, Camilla will be proclaimed as Queen Consort.

The crowning ceremony, however, will be far more modest and understated than his mother’s.

Despite the fact that Charles took the throne at Balmoral two days after Queen Elizabeth II.

Also Read

King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news
King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news

Just Fine wins Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap in King Charles...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story