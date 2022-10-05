King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news

Just Fine wins Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap in King Charles III’s name.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute rode and trained the 10-3 shot for the monarch.

Just Fine won by four and a half lengths from Educator, ridden by Ryan Moore.

When Just Fine triumphed easily at Leicester on Tuesday, King Charles III celebrated his first victory since taking possession of the late queen’s equine collection.

The same team that guided Queen Elizabeth II to victory with Estimate in the 2013 Gold Cup at Ascot rode and trained the 10-3 shot, which was owned by Ryan Moore.

“A winner for the King,” said Stoute. “It is great to have done that for him — and he was very impressive.”

John Warren, the king’s racing manager, said:”I´m delighted that the king and queen consort (Camilla) have had their first winner and they´ll be delighted.

“I´m also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest-standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.”

Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap was won by Just Fine, the sixth runner in the king’s name, by four and a half lengths.

At Salisbury on Thursday, Charles III ran his first race with the royal colours of purple, red, and gold. Educator finished in second place.

When he and Camilla were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Charles previously had winners in the colours they shared. (AFP)

