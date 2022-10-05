Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news

King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news

King Charles III, Queen consort Camilla receives good news

Advertisement
  • Just Fine wins Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap in King Charles III’s name.
  • Trainer Sir Michael Stoute rode and trained the 10-3 shot for the monarch.
  • Just Fine won by four and a half lengths from Educator, ridden by Ryan Moore.
Advertisement

When Just Fine triumphed easily at Leicester on Tuesday, King Charles III celebrated his first victory since taking possession of the late queen’s equine collection.

The same team that guided Queen Elizabeth II to victory with Estimate in the 2013 Gold Cup at Ascot rode and trained the 10-3 shot, which was owned by Ryan Moore.

“A winner for the King,” said Stoute. “It is great to have done that for him — and he was very impressive.”

John Warren, the king’s racing manager, said:”I´m delighted that the king and queen consort (Camilla) have had their first winner and they´ll be delighted.

“I´m also absolutely thrilled for Sir Michael Stoute, who was probably the longest-standing trainer for Her Majesty, and for Ryan Moore, who has put in a big effort as well.”

Leicester’s Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap was won by Just Fine, the sixth runner in the king’s name, by four and a half lengths.

Advertisement

At Salisbury on Thursday, Charles III ran his first race with the royal colours of purple, red, and gold. Educator finished in second place.

When he and Camilla were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Charles previously had winners in the colours they shared. (AFP)

Also Read

King Charles ‘sausage finger’ denotes severe health risks
King Charles ‘sausage finger’ denotes severe health risks

The next queen's fingers could puff up from too many royal visits....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Sadaf Kanwal new picture with baby girl Zahra in latest post
Sadaf Kanwal new picture with baby girl Zahra in latest post
Prince Harry reveals what he misses about late Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry reveals what he misses about late Queen Elizabeth
The biggest revelations from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'
The biggest revelations from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'
Ahsan Mohsin and Minal Khan new photos at beach
Ahsan Mohsin and Minal Khan new photos at beach
Nushrratt Bharuccha meets with minor accident and gets stitches
Nushrratt Bharuccha meets with minor accident and gets stitches
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story