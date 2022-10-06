King Charles III to cut off Prince Andrew from frontline duties

Prince Andrew will not be joining the Firm as a working royal, new report claims.

The Duke of York withdrew from public life in 2019 due to controversy.

Charles III has ‘sympathy’ for his brother but will ‘never’ allow him to return to military service.

King Charles III, according to a royal biographer, has put an end to Prince Andrew’s hopes of making a comeback as a monarch.

The Duke of York, who withdrew from public life in 2019 due to controversy surrounding his acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein, won’t be joining the Firm as a working royal, a new report claims.

The co-author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, asserted that although Charles feels “sympathy” for the Duke of York, he will “never” permit him to return to active military service.

In his Yahoo! News blog, Scobie stated: “Without the soft spot of the Queen at his disposal – it was no secret that Andrew was her favourite child, the door is now shut tighter than ever for the prince. Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother, I’m told, the newly-minted sovereign will ‘never’ allow him to set foot near the family business again.”

The royal biographer's remarks follow earlier rumours that Andrew and the late Queen held "intense talks" at Balmoral in August regarding a new role.

