King Charles III’s coronation official date and details announced

Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the illustrious occasion.

Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

Advertisement

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on May 6, 2023 in London’s Westminster Abbey, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the illustrious occasion. According to the royal family’s website, the coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

On their official Twitter account, the Royal Family wrote: “The date and specifics of the ceremony have been confirmed.” “The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. Advertisement — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

Following her coronation on February 6, 1952, Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1953. A little more than a month before his mother’s coronation’s 70th anniversary, the new King will be crowned (June 2).

The Archbishop of Canterbury “anoints, blesses and consecrates” the Sovereign during the rite. Charles, who turns 74 on November 14, will be crowned at the ceremony alongside his wife, the Queen Consort.

The father of Princes William and Harry was solemnly crowned King Charles III at the Accession Council two days after the Queen passed away.

Also Read King Charles to be crowned on Harry and Meghan’s son’s birthday King Charles III will be crowned on May 6, Buckingham Palace announces....