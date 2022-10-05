Advertisement
King Charles III’s secret connections to vampires exposed

Reason why King Charles chose May 6 as his coronation date

  • The future monarch is rumoured to have a hidden vacation residence in Transylvania.
  • King Charles reportedly descended from Vlad the Impaler, also known as “Dracula”.
  • The 1912 mansion, built on a foundation from the 1700s, is still accessible to the public.
Although King Charles III may not have the appearance of a modern-day Dracula, he is rumoured to have a hidden vacation residence in Transylvania, according to the Mirror UK.

While it is common knowledge that the royal family owns numerous estates across the globe, King Charles is unique in that he only owns one property abroad, the Blue House in Transylvania, which he first fell in love with during an official visit and which he finally purchased in 2006.

The future monarch is rumoured to spend only a few days a year at the farmhouse, which is situated in the far-off rural community of Viscri. Even when Charles isn’t there, the place is still accessible to the public.

Visitors to the 1912 mansion, which was built on a foundation from the 1700s, can pay up to £100 to spend the night.

King Charles once gushed in the film Wild Carpathia about his passion for Transylvania, saying: “It is the last corner of Europe where you see complete sustainability and true resilience. It’s the timelessness of it which is so remarkable, almost out of some of those stories one used to read as a child. It’s quite remarkable.”

It is important to note that King Charles is reportedly descended from Vlad the Impaler, a notorious leader also known as “Dracula,” a name that has since come to be associated with vampires.

