King Charles’ “illegitimate son” asks Netflix to perform a public “DNA test” 

Simon Dorante-Day, the ‘secret heir’ of King Charles III, is adamant about using a DNA test to establish paternity.

The father of nine, who was 17 at the time of his out-of-wedlock birth with Queen Consort Camilla, believes he is the King’s first child.

The 56-year-old told Australia’s 7News: “I’ve been inundated in recent weeks with many documentary filmmakers and filmmaking companies keen to share my story.

“I didn’t expect this to happen – but I’m glad it is. I’m considering their offers.

“Ultimately I would like to see my story on Netflix, or a similar streaming platform, and will approach them about doing so. I am already speaking on one person, who I trust, and is happy to act on my behalf.

“I’m taking my case through the proper legal channels, but I know that sharing my story and getting as many people aware of my claims as possible is going to be key to having Charles and Camilla address my claims.

“I want a DNA test from both of them, as ordered through proper legal means.

“If sharing my story on Netflix or to a greater TV audience will help do that, then I say let’s do it,” he declares.

