King Charles is taking advice from the Queen of Denmark.

Experts say that King Charles III might not give his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet royal titles.

Katie Nicholl thinks that the monarch is influenced by European royalty, and she says that the monarch wants to get rid of the Sussexes and their children to make the monarchy smaller.

Ms. Nicholl told Palace Confidential on Mailplus, “We all know that Charles has long wanted a simpler monarchy, and it’s very interesting that Queen Margrethe just took away the HRH titles from family members who are not in the direct line of succession.”

“The constitutional experts I have spoken to saw this pattern of the British monarchy moving more into a sort of European style royalty.

“If that is the case then possibly they’re not going to get these titles.

“One thing we know is that titles matter to Charles; it was important to him that Queen Consort Camilla had that title.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen about the Duke of Edinburgh title and we don’t know if he’s going to give it to Archie and Lilibet.

“It would be the most extraordinary olive branch and act of reconciliation if he did but I think if that happens it’s going to come with a caveat.

“He’s going to insist that Harry and Meghan are respectful of the institution if they arte taking the titles of the institution,” she concluded.

