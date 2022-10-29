Advertisement
  King Charles makes Archie proud by linking him historic Coronation
  • Archie’s fourth birthday would coincide with King Charles III’s coronation.
  • Supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned their backs on the royal family.
  • Angela Levin, a royal biographer, dismissed the criticism as “crazy” and “simply nonsense.”
As soon as it was revealed that Archie’s fourth birthday would coincide with King Charles III’s coronation, supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned their backs on the royal family.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, dismissed the criticism as “crazy” and “simply nonsense.”

The author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort said: “The child will be four and I don’t think they start looking at calendar dates and get crossed [at that age]. I haven’t met one yet who has done that.”

“And I think as long as he has cake and presents he couldn’t care less.”

Speaking on the choice, Levin predicted that Archie would come to value the fact that his birthday falls on a historical occasion associated with his ancestors.

She added: “On the other hand, if you wanted to be positive, he might be quite happy, it is honorable to have his birthday on the same day as his grandfather’s Coronation, which he will think about when he is much older.”

On May 6, 2023, the day of Archie, Meghan and Harry’s oldest child’s fourth birthday. Along with King Charles the historic event of the monarch’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey.

