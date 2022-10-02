Advertisement
King Charles may outcast Harry, Meghan like Danish Queen

Articles
  • King Charles III may feel increased pressure to act on the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • Denmark’s Queen Margrethe stripped royal titles from four of her eight grandchildren.
  • Margrethe  claims that the decision was made for “their own good,” according to reports.
After the Danish Queen deprived her grandchildren of their royal titles, King Charles III may feel increased pressure to take “decisive action” about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

The 82-year-old Queen Margrethe reportedly stripped royal titles from four of her eight grandchildren, claiming that the decision was made for “their own good.”

Jacob Heinel Jensen, the royal correspondent for the national newspaper BT, told the publication that “The situation we have in Denmark today is what the UK had two years ago.”

“Yesterday we had a Prince Joachim going rogue on TV saying how upset he was, how his children are suffering. The parallels between him and Harry are there for all to see.”

Jensen further added: “Margrethe was very close to the Queen. She was one of the few people who called her “Lilibet” – and Her Majesty called her “Daisy”, her nickname in Denmark.

“I don’t know how close she is to Charles – but her importance as arguably Europe’s most senior royal was reflected in just how close she was to the Queen’s coffin in London.

“Charles has spoken about the need to slim down his family for many years – he will be watching what is happening in Denmark with great interest,” the correspondent added.

King Charles not to attend COP27 UN Conference on Climate Change
King Charles not to attend COP27 UN Conference on Climate Change

King Charles will not attend the COP 27 UN Conference. He was...

