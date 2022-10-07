King Charles prevented Prince Andrew from “taking advantage”

Omid Scobi asserts that Prince Andrew had complete arrangements for a return to the throne.

Charles succeeded Queen Elizabeth as monarch.

King Charles III has sympathy for his brother but will “never” allow him to set foot near the family.

Advertisement

According to a royal specialist, King Charles III and the other senior royals, including Prince William, made sure that the disgraced Prince Andrew would not try to re-enter the royal family by using the Queen’s death as an opportunity.

Royal editor for Yahoo News Omid Scobie cited Palace sources in his article asserting that Prince Andrew had complete arrangements for a return to the throne in place when his older brother Charles succeeded Queen Elizabeth as monarch.

Prince Andrew’s chances of staging a comeback are virtually nonexistent now that King Charles is in charge, according to Scobie, who wrote: “Without the soft spot of the Queen at his disposal – it was no secret that Andrew was her favourite child, the door is now shut tighter than ever for the prince.”

He further said: “Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother, I’m told, the newly-minted sovereign will “never” allow him to set foot near the family business again.”

Additionally, Scobie stated that “… Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown—his role as a Councillor of State.”

A Palace insider confirmed that Prince Andrew was kept out of the spotlight during ceremonies following the Queen’s passing, which corroborated the remarks of the speaker.

Advertisement

“… There was a conscious effort [behind the scenes]—within the institution and the family—to ensure he didn’t take advantage of the situation,” an insider shared with Scobie.

Also Read King Charles III to cut off Prince Andrew from frontline duties Prince Andrew will not be joining the Firm as a working royal,...