King Charles ready to choose Camilla over Prince Harry any day

Prince Harry and Megan Markle might not be invited to King Charles III’s coronation if the Duke of Sussex makes negative remarks about the Queen Consort Camilla.

An insider told The Daily Beast that when faced with the difficult decision of choosing between Camilla and Harry, the incoming monarch won’t hesitate to choose his wife.

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past twenty years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” the source said.

“He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the insider added.

The pair may attend the coronation, according to the palace, which says the guest list for the event is still up in the air.

