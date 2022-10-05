The next queen’s fingers could puff up from too many royal visits.

Admirers of King Charles III are alarmed by serious health concerns in the midst of greater responsibilities. The next queen, who frequently grabs attention for having odd-looking sausage fingers, risked making them puffier by going on too many royal visits.

A possible explanation of the 74-year-finger, old’s according to Dr. Gareth Nye, could be arthritis or oedema (fluid retention).

The King’s digits could enlarge more with his new responsibilities because the blood is starting to thicken in midair.

On September 8, just hours after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away, Charles was crowned king of the United Kingdom.

