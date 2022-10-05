Advertisement
King Charles ‘sausage finger’ denotes severe health risks

Articles
King Charles ‘sausage finger’ denotes severe health risks

  • The next queen’s fingers could puff up from too many royal visits.
  • The King’s digits could enlarge more because the blood is starting to thicken in midair.
  • Arthritis or oedema (fluid retention) could explain the 74-year-finger puffiness.
Admirers of King Charles III are alarmed by serious health concerns in the midst of greater responsibilities. The next queen, who frequently grabs attention for having odd-looking sausage fingers, risked making them puffier by going on too many royal visits.

A possible explanation of the 74-year-finger, old’s according to Dr. Gareth Nye, could be arthritis or oedema (fluid retention).

The King’s digits could enlarge more with his new responsibilities because the blood is starting to thicken in midair.

On September 8, just hours after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away, Charles was crowned king of the United Kingdom.

