King Charles shut down rumors of conflict with Prince William

Buckingham Palace releases image of King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Image was taken at banquet for heads of state attending Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

New monarch trying to mend fences with younger son Prince Harry over Meghan Markle.

King Charles has reportedly put an end to rumors that he and Prince William, his eldest son and Prince of Wales, were at odds over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A fresh image of King Charles, his wife Camilla, son Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released by Buckingham Palace.

The image was taken on September 18 at a banquet for heads of state and other dignitaries present for Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

The picture of Charles and Camilla beside William and Kate Middleton, who are both wearing black mourning attire, is posted by the royals on their official social media accounts on Saturday night.

In the midst of reports of a disagreement between King Charles and Prince William, the official image was shown.

As the new monarch tries to mend fences with his younger son Prince Harry, there have been allegations that Prince William is “furious” at his father.

