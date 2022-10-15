King Charles talks about Archie and Lilibet’s titles with Harry

Meghan Markle “to reunite” Prince William and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reportedly agrees with Kate Middleton's plans to reunite Prince William...
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles reportedly spoke with Prince Harry about his children.
As the grandchildren of a king, the Duke’s son Archie and daughter Lilibet naturally became Prince and Princess upon their grandfather’s ascension to the throne.
Although their names were not altered on the Royal Family’s website alongside other royals’ titles after the Queen’s passing, the children of Harry and Meghan would also inherit the HRH style and the title.
Roya Nikka, Royal Editor of the Sunday Times, asserted that this was the result of a discussion the King had with Prince Harry.
She told the Daily Mirror’s Royal Beat podcast: “On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign, became HRH and Prince and Princess. So they’ve got that now, but they’ve not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still ‘Master and Miss’
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.