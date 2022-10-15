King Charles talks about Archie and Lilibet’s titles with Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to see King Charles’ ruthless side after their continuous attempts to tarnish the Royal Family. Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl issued these insights in her interview with GB News. She pointed towards the King becoming “ruthless” with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in case they decide to continue “tarnishing” the royal brand. “We could be prepared to see the King’s ruthless side,” she warned in her interview with the outlet. “Charles is not going to stand back and let his family or the institution or the reputation of the Crown – which is everything to him – be tarnished.” “Certainly not by two members of the family. [The] whole issue of titles is up for discussion. That trust, that respect, has to be earned.” She also addressed the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two kids and added, “I don’t think they’re going to get those titles if they’re seen to be tarnishing the institution.” “I think, perhaps, there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan’s titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy, absolutely.”

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles reportedly spoke with Prince Harry about his children.

As the grandchildren of a king, the Duke’s son Archie and daughter Lilibet naturally became Prince and Princess upon their grandfather’s ascension to the throne.

Although their names were not altered on the Royal Family’s website alongside other royals’ titles after the Queen’s passing, the children of Harry and Meghan would also inherit the HRH style and the title.

Roya Nikka, Royal Editor of the Sunday Times, asserted that this was the result of a discussion the King had with Prince Harry.

She told the Daily Mirror’s Royal Beat podcast: “On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign, became HRH and Prince and Princess. So they’ve got that now, but they’ve not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still ‘Master and Miss’

