King Charles to launch investigation of 539 year old murder case

It is anticipated that King Charles III will support the launch of a DNA probe into the 539-year-old “Princes in the Tower” murder case.

The incoming monarch is reportedly interested in plans to analyse bones thought to be those of Prince Edward and Prince Richard, according to The Mirror.

In 1483, the two boys’ cunning uncle imprisoned them in the Tower of London.

Tracy Borman, joint curator of Historic Royal Palaces, stated: “He has said he would like an investigation to go on, so that we can determine, once and for all, how the young royals died.” Tracy was speaking at the Sandon Literature Festival in Staffordshire.

Richard III, a play by William Shakespeare, also extensively addressed the riddle that perplexed historians for decades, although Queen Elizabeth II never agreed to testing of the remains.

