  • King Charles to receive Queen Elizabeth’s favorite Norfolk property
King Charles to receive Queen Elizabeth’s favorite Norfolk property

Articles
  • The Sandringham Estate residence in Norfolk belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Prince John, the youngest child of King George V and Queen Mary, formerly lived there.
  • The Grade II-listed Wood Farm is where the Queen, Philip, and their four children went to relax.
Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, King Charles came to the throne. The future monarch of Britain also received notable castles, humble cottages, and palaces from his mother, who passed away in Scotland’s Balmoral castle at the age of 96.

While the Crown is the owner of many of the most well-known buildings, some, including Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, are privately owned.

The beloved Sandringham Estate residence in Norfolk, which belonged to the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will now be occupied by King Charles.

The Norfolk residence is associated with Her Majesty’s adored husband, but Prince John, a distant relative, formerly lived there.

Prince John, the youngest child of King George V and Queen Mary, resided with his nanny at Wood Farm, where he passed away at the early age of 13 from epilepsy.

On the Sandringham Estate, he was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince Phillip, who retired in 2017, spends the majority of his time at the Norfolk residence, which has special significance for the Royal Family.

According to Robert Jobson, a royal biographer, “The Grade II-listed Wood Farm, is where the Queen, Philip, and their four children went to relax for more than 50 years.”

“And, of course, it is where Philip made his retirement home in his twilight years with the Queen’s blessing.”

